Manchester City are a permanent presence at the top end of international football. But if you want to watch the Skyblues in full, one streaming service won't be enough. Rights are split by competition, which means different broadcasters hold different packages.

You can find an overview of the key broadcasters for City further down.

Manchester City, all the broadcast information at a glance: Who is showing / broadcasting the Skyblues’ matches live on TV and livestream?

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Manchester City in the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, Community Shield, Carabao Cup: Broadcast on TV and livestream

In Germany, Sky still hold the Premier League rights. The pay-TV broadcaster shows every match live, either individually or in conference. You can also stream Manchester City's matches on WOW or through the Sky Go app.

From the 2025/26 season, Sky will also show the English Football League (EFL) and the Carabao Cup. So if City appear in the League Cup or come up against lower-division opposition, those games will be live on Sky too.

Meanwhile, DAZN holds the exclusive rights in Germany to the FA Cup and the FA Community Shield. The streaming service has secured the deal for several years and shows all relevant matches live.

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Champions League coverage is split across several platforms. Most Manchester City matches are shown live on DAZN. But on each matchday, one standout Tuesday fixture is exclusive to Amazon Prime Video.

Then, from the 2027/28 season, another major change arrives. New streaming provider Paramount+ will join Champions League coverage and take over a large share of the rights. All details on the new rights package are available here.

If Manchester City make the final, it will also be shown on free-to-air TV, as usual. In that case, ZDF is the place to go.

Manchester City, all the broadcast information at a glance: Who is showing / broadcasting the Skyblues’ matches live on TV and livestream? SPOX’s live ticker

You can also follow selected Skyblues matches on our site with full live text coverage, including Champions League games. Head to our homepage on matchdays and you'll find the live tickers listed around an hour before kick-off.

Manchester City TV guide: The club at a glance