Manchester City are a permanent fixture at the top level year after year. But if you want to watch the Skyblues in full, one streaming service won't be enough. Rights differ from competition to competition, so different broadcasters come into play as well.

You can find an overview of the broadcasters relevant to City further down.

Manchester City, all the information on coverage at a glance: who shows / broadcasts the Skyblues’ matches live on TV and livestream?

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Manchester City in the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, Community Shield, Carabao Cup: coverage on TV and livestream

In Germany, Sky still hold the broadcasting rights for the Premier League. The pay-TV broadcaster shows every match live, either individually or in conference format. You can also stream Manchester City matches via WOW or the Sky Go app.

From the 2025/26 season, Sky will also hold the rights to the English Football League (EFL) and the Carabao Cup. So if City feature in the League Cup or face lower-division opposition, those matches will also be shown live on Sky.

Germany's exclusive home for the historic FA Cup and the FA Community Shield is DAZN. The streaming service has secured the rights for several years and shows all relevant matches live.

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Champions League coverage is split across several platforms. Most Manchester City matches are shown live on DAZN. But each matchday, one standout Tuesday game airs exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

A major change is coming from the 2027/28 season, when the new streaming provider Paramount+ will join Champions League coverage and take over a large share of the rights. All details on the new rights package are available here.

Should Manchester City reach the final, it will also be shown on free-to-air TV as usual. In that case, ZDF is the first port of call.

Manchester City, all the information on coverage at a glance: who shows / broadcasts the Skyblues’ matches live on TV and livestream? The SPOX live ticker

If you'd rather follow the action in text form, you can also visit our site for full live coverage of selected Skyblues matches, including in the Champions League. Head to our homepage on matchdays and you'll find the live tickers listed around an hour before kick-off.

TV guide Manchester City: the club at a glance