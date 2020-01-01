Man Utd's Maguire pleads not guilty in Greece over aggravated assault allegations

The England international walked free from court without speaking to reporters on Saturday ahead of a hearing later in August

's Harry Maguire has been released from prison in Greece after pleading not guilty in court over aggravated assault charges.

The 27-year-old was alleged to have been involved in a fight outside a bar on Thursday night while on holiday on the Greek island of Mykonos with family and friends, and was detained along with two other men aged 28 and 29.

Maguire was in court on the nearby island of Syros to face public prosecutors on Saturday after spending two nights in custody following his arrest.

He did not answer questions from the media as he left the courthouse following the hearing, but his lawyer confirmed that he is free for the time being.

Asked by Sky News if the United centre-back was a free man, Konstantinos Darivas responded: "Right now, yes."

Maguire, who moved to Old Trafford last summer in a deal worth £80 million ($105m), has been cleared to fly home and will return to immediately, while his next hearing is set to take place on August 25.

Police spokesman Petros Vassilakis claimed on Friday that members of Maguire's group, including the England international himself, "threw down at least two policemen, hit them with their fists and kicked them".

A statement shared by police with Goal added that "one of the detainees then tried to offer money so that the trial against them would not be completed".

Having confirmed on Friday that Maguire "is fully cooperating with the Greek authorities", Manchester United issued a fresh statement on Saturday.

"Following the appearance in court today we note the adjournment of the case to allow the legal team to consider the case file," the club said.

"Harry has pleaded not guilty to the charges. It would be inappropriate for the player or club to comment further while the legal process takes its course."

After being given two weeks off after the season's conclusion, United players are expected to return to the team's training ground at the start of next month to begin preparations for 2020-21.

Their Premier League season was originally scheduled to kick off with a match against but their involvement in the saw that tie postponed and they will now start with a home game against on September 19.

Maguire played 55 times for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team as he captained them to a third-place finish in the English top flight and the semi-finals of the Europa League, and .