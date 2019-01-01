Man Utd's front three as good as any in Europe - Scholes

The former Red Devil believes the club's current attack is capable to matching it with the very best

Paul Scholes has declared 's front three is among the best in Europe after seeing the side scrape past 2-0 on Saturday.

Goals from Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford wrapped up the three points for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team, who jumped up to fifth in the Premier League as a result.

The Red Devils started the game with an attack boasting Martial up front, while Rashford and Daniel James provided support along the wings.

Having now seen the side strike six times across their past two matches, Scholes believes Solskjaer has one of Europe's most lethal attacks at his disposal.

"The front three are as good as any team in the league or any team in Europe when you look at them, when they fancy it," Scholes said on BT Sport.

"When Martial's running at you, when Rashford's running at you, James has been brilliant, they're bringing Mason Greenwood into it too.

"It's just in behind that worries me. [Paul] Pogba, yes, we know the quality that he has if he's on song, if his attitude is right, if he's playing right, if his concentration is right - there's not a better midfield player than him in the world.

"Just everything else around that, just doesn't seem quite good enough."

In Pogba's absence, Andreas Pereira started as United's key creator and did claim the assist for Martial's opening goal.

With the Red Devils now just one point shy of fourth-placed , Scholes has backed the club to finish inside the top four and stressed a lack of quality, not experience, is their only hurdle to winning regularly right now.

"I keep hearing people say they're lacking consistency because they're young but they aren't," he said.

"If you actually look at the team, it's not that young. Ok, there's James and Rashford, but he's played a lot of games, scored a lot of goals now.

"You can talk about age and lack of experience but I don't think that's a problem. There's enough experience, I just don't think the quality is quite there."

Manchester United's next match will see them kick off their 2020 with a trip to where they'll be looking to claim a third straight win.