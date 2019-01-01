'Man Utd would be a good move for De Ligt' - Muhren tips starlet to make Old Trafford transfer

The defender has been linked with a host of European sides, but the former Ajax star believes he could thrive in Manchester

Former and star Arnold Muhren believes it would make sense for in-demand defender Matthijs de Ligt to join .

De Ligt has attracted interest from around Europe with his displays for Ajax, having taken over the club captaincy at age 19.

Still a teenager, De Ligt nonetheless has become a full international and has Ajax still alive for a remarkable treble this season.

have been heavily linked with De Ligt, with the Blaugrana having already secured his team-mate Frenkie de Jong for next season.

"Ajax have a very good connection with Barcelona. A lot of Dutch guys went to Barcelona, one or two came from Barca to Ajax. So the relationship is very, very good," Muhren told Love Sport Radio.

"De Ligt can play in any team. there are a lot of teams interested in him," said the 67-year-old, who also spent three seasons with Manchester United.

Barcelona were shockingly bounced from the on Tuesday with a 4-0 defeat to , a result that has convinced Muhren that the Liga side need De Ligt even more.

"I saw the Barcelona game yesterday and they need something at the back desperately because there are one or two players a little bit over the hill.

"Barcelona need a lot of good defenders and they need De Ligt."

Muhren, who won two Eredivisie titles with Ajax as well as the 1972-73 European Cup, has nevertheless tipped De Ligt for a move to Old Trafford.

"I understand Manchester United are willing to spend a lot of money on foreign players and if De Ligt chooses to go to Manchester United, it's of course a very good move for him.

"But I think they need more players than just De Ligt. They have to rebuild the team."

United's chances of landing De Ligt have been dealt a blow, however, with the club's failure to qualify for next season's Champions League.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side close out the season on Sunday against , with their place in next year's already assured.

