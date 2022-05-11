Man Utd vs Nottingham Forest: Live stream, TV channel & FA Youth Cup final kick-off time

Manchester United U18s will look to get their hands on the FA Youth Cup for the 11th time in their history when they face off against Nottingham Forest U18s in the final.

Old Trafford will welcome a capacity crowd for the game, which has been confirmed as a sell-out, meaning the stage is set for a raucous occasion, with the hosts attempting to lift the trophy for the first time since 2011.

Ahead of the game, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch live, kick-off time, players to watch and more.

Game Man Utd U18 vs Nottingham Forest U18 Competition FA Youth Cup final Date Wed, May 11 2022 Kick-off time 7:30pm BST (2:30pm ET)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

The 2022 FA Youth Cup final will be available to stream live online in the UK using the FA Player.

The game will also be available to watch live on MUTV - Manchester United's in-house TV channel.

It can also be streamed live online via Facebook as a Paid Online Event.

Players to watch

Manchester United are the most successful team in the history of the FA Youth Cup and have a reputation for producing talented players from their academy.

Alejandro Garnacho is undoubtedly the pick of the current crop, with the Argentina youth international already making his senior debut for the club, while Charlie McNeill is widely acknowledged as one of the most potent goal threats in his age group.

Detlef Osong has been a key player for Forest in the competition and they will look to him for goals as they attempt to upset the odds.

Manchester United wonderkids

From Alejandro Garnacho to Charlie McNeill, Manchester United's team for the FA Youth Cup final is FULL of potential 📈@TomMaston has the lowdown on United's next generation 👇 | #NXGN @NXGN_football — GOAL News (@GoalNews) May 11, 2022

Route to the final

Round Man Utd result Nottingham Forest result Third Round Man Utd 4-2 Scunthorpe Utd Nottingham Forest 3-1 Bristol City Fourth Round Reading 1-3 Man Utd Peterborough 1-2 Nottingham Forest Fifth Round Man Utd 4-1 Everton Cambridge Utd 0-0 Nottingham Forest (3-5P) Sixth Round Man Utd 2-1 Leicester Blackburn Rovers 1-3 Nottingham Forest Semi-final Man Utd 3-0 Wolves Nottingham Forest 3-1 Chelsea

Manchester United U18s defeated Scunthorpe United, Reading, Everton, Leicester and Wolves en route to the 2022 FA Youth Cup final.

Nottingham Forest U18s overcame Bristol City, Peterborough United, Cambridge United, Blackburn Rovers and competition heavyweights Chelsea to reach the deciding stage.

The Red Devils scored 16 goals across five games (average 3.2 per game), conceding five. Forest, meanwhile, registered 11 goals and conceded four, with their fifth-round clash against Cambridge going to penalties.