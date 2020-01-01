Man Utd suffer injury blow as Bailly forced out of FA Cup semi-final with head injury

There were concerning scenes as Wembley as the Red Devils defender was carried off on a stretcher wearing a neck brace

defender Eric Bailly had to be carried off on a stretcher wearing a neck brace following a clash of heads with team-mate Harry Maguire during the first half of their semi-final against at Wembley.

The international was left with blood pouring from a head wound after colliding with fellow defender Maguire in the closing stages of the first half.

He initally appeared to recover and got to his feet, but quickly laid back down on the pitch.

More teams

After several minutes of treatment from the United medical team, which included placing him in a neck brace, Bailly was taken off the pitch and down the tunnel on a stretcher.

The 26-year-old had already suffered a blow to the head minutes earlier when he attempted to beat Kurt Zouma to a Chelsea left-wing cross.

Maguire also needed treatment after the incident, but was able to continue with a bandage wrapped around his head.

Article continues below

Anthony Martial came on to replace Bailly, as manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer switched formation back to his usual 4-3-2-1 formation having begun the match with three centre-backs in a 3-4-3 set up.

The lengthy stoppage meant there were 11 minutes of time added on at the end of the first half, with Chelsea taking full advantage of the added time by taking the lead through Olivier Giroud, who met Cesar Azpilicueta's cross to flick the ball beyond David de Gea at his near post.

More to follow.