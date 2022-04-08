Man Utd star Ronaldo defends son on Instagram amid criticism of Nike & Adidas clothes

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has come to his son's defence on Instagram after the youngster was criticised for his attire.

Ronaldo's mother, Maria Dolores, posted a picture on Instagram of her beside her grandson, who was wearing clothes made by both Adidas and Nike.

Ronaldo has a massive sponsorship deal with Nike and many replies to the post pointed out his son's mixing of the brands, but the Manchester United star popped into the comments to defend Cristiano Junior.

What has been said?

Ronaldo was not happy with the comments aimed at his son because of his clothes.

He left a comment hitting back at the critics, saying: "He wears what he wants. Not what you want."

How much is Ronaldo's Nike deal worth?

Ronaldo initally signed a sponsorship deal with Nike back in 2003, the year he first joined United from Sporting CP.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has since become the face of the company and signed a huge long-term deal with the brand in 2016.

The deal was considered a lifetime agreement and worth a reported £780 million ($1 billion) overall.

The 37-year-old wears Nike gear exclusively, sporting their mercurial boots among many other items from the corporation.

