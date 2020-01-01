‘Man Utd always sign great players & need another winger’ – Neville wants competition for Greenwood

The Red Devils have been heavily linked with England international Jadon Sancho, and a former star at Old Trafford has called for five additions

, who have been heavily linked with star Jadon Sancho, need to be bringing in another right winger as competition for Mason Greenwood, claims Gary Neville.

The Red Devils already have international Daniel James as an alternative option to fill that spot.

Marcus Rashford is also capable of operating on either flank, but Neville feels that greater depth will help United to hit their ultimate goal of challenging for the Premier League title.

More teams

The Old Trafford icon told Sky Sports: "He (Greenwood) will play, I think he can play centre-forward, I think he can play left-wing, I think he can play right-wing.

"To me, not signing a right-winger thinking he would be out of the team is not the right way to look at it.

"Manchester United have always signed great players to challenge other great players in positions. Manchester United had four centre-forwards in 1999.

"Sir Alex Ferguson signed Dwight Yorke having already had Andy Cole, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Teddy Sheringham at the club. It didn't stop him signing Dwight Yorke.

"You don't just say 'where will he play?'. Great players will challenge each other, they'll improve, they will find a way to get into the team.

"They won't feel belittled by it or challenged to the point where they sulk, they will step up to the task and they will go for it.

"I'm sure that's what Mason Greenwood will do. He's still young but so exciting it's untrue. I love watching him."

Neville feels that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should be looking to bring in five players during the next transfer window, with a United side that has gone 18 games unbeaten in all competitions still requiring a further injection of talent in order to close on and .

Article continues below

He added: "I think they need a winger. I think they need a centre forward, I think they need a centre back, they need a proper challenge for David de Gea and then at left-back, they maybe need something if Luke Shaw gets injured.

"For me, they need four or five players still to challenge, whereby they can get into a position where they can challenge for a title and win in Europe – that’s where the club needs to get to."

Solskjaer is expected to add at the next opportunity, but it remains to be seen how much money he will be given to spend now that the coronavirus pandemic - and the financial implications of that - have forced leading clubs around the world to tighten their purse strings a little.