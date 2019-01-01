Man Utd & other McGinn suitors told Aston Villa midfielder will be ‘worth every penny’

Villans legend Ian Taylor is a big fan of the Scotland international midfielder and isn’t surprised to see him generating talk of a big-money transfer

John McGinn would be “worth every penny” to those said to be considering big-money bids, says Ian Taylor, with reported to be among the many suitors of the midfielder.

The international has seen his stock rise considerably over the course of the last 18 months.

Villa saw enough in him to do a deal with in the summer of 2018, but have benefited from a rapid rise to prominence since then.

McGinn helped the Villans to promotion via the play-offs last season and is currently in the process of trying to cement Dean Smith’s side back among the Premier League elite.

His efforts in that quest continue to attract plenty of praise, with Taylor not surprised by the speculation regarding possible moves elsewhere.

The Villa legend told Express Sport: “I think the likes of John McGinn can go all the way and play at the very highest level.

“The thing is, he did sign a new contract not so long ago. It’ll cost a lot to prise him away from our football club.

“I don’t know whether that price tag will scare people off or not. He’s made big, big strides since he came last year.

“It’ll be a massive price hike if someone does put the money down to buy him but I think he’d be worth every penny.”

Another recent recruit that Villa have found considerable value in is commanding centre-half Tyrone Mings.

He has earned senior recognition this season, while his most recent outing saw him snatch a precious equaliser in a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford.

Taylor believes admiring glances will also be cast in the 25-year-old defender’s direction, but cannot see Villa parting with any of their prized assets without putting up a fight.

He added: “Teams will have to pay through the nose to get him [Mings] away.

Article continues below

“There were a lot of questions asked not just about him getting in the England squad but the price tag Villa paid for him in the first place.

“At the end of the day, Tyrone wasn’t getting in the Bournemouth team, he didn’t look like he was wanted there.

“Yet we paid £20 million odd for him, which looks an absolute snip now.”