‘Man Utd need six big players, not a director of football’ – Scholes questions links to Ferdinand

The Red Devils legend is not convinced that an appointment needs to be made above Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ahead of a vital transfer window for the club

Paul Scholes considers directors of football to be a “waste of time” and believes should focus on adding “six big players” to their squad rather than another part of the backroom team.

It is expected that an appointment will be made at Old Trafford above manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The belief is that assistance with on and off field matters will help to make the Red Devils more competitive, with the club in need of another overhaul after falling short again in 2018-19.

Numerous figures with ties to United, such as Rio Ferdinand and Edwin van der Sar, have been linked with a demanding directorial role.

Scholes, however, is not convinced that such a position needs to be filled, with Solskjaer aware of what is required and more than capable of delivering on his remit by himself.

The Red Devils legend told BBC Radio 5 Live: “It seems like a waste of time to be honest with you. I don’t understand why clubs need a director of football.

“If you’ve got a manager, he’s the one who buys the players.

“He’s got a chief scout, obviously, who recommends players and he watches them and then buys them.

“A director of football role, for me, isn’t needed. It’s just creating jobs around clubs that aren’t necessary.

“Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his chief scout, over the next six weeks, would be best to move in together and nail down everything they want, watching videos, watching games, finding out what positions they need to improve, getting to know each other really well.

“He needs five or six big players, he knows that, he’s not stupid and hopefully he can improve the squad.”

Scholes added on the talk of Ferdinand returning to the Theatre of Dreams: “Whether Rio is the right person, I don’t know. I don’t actually know what a technical director is, what does a technical director do? I don’t know.

“I think Sir Alex Ferguson always wanted ex-players involved around the club – whether it was coaching or roles above that – but it never really happened and he never really got his way in that way.

“Rio is a really experienced player but whether he’s got the qualifications to do a role like this, I don’t know.

“You look at people like Edwin van der Sar, he went to college in Holland to get qualified for the role he is doing now.

“What Edwin is doing at has been amazing. That’s always the model Sir Alex Ferguson wanted and never really got.”

United appear destined to finish the current campaign outside of the Premier League’s top four, meaning that they will be without football in 2019-20.