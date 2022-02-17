Man Utd loanee Martial nets first goal for Sevilla in Europa League clash with Dinamo Zagreb
Ryan Tolmich
Getty
Antony Martial scored his first goal for Sevilla in Thursday's Europa League clash with Dinamo Zagreb.
The goal came just before halftime and was the third of Sevilla's three first-half goals, giving them a 3-1 lead over their Croatian opponents.
Martial joined Sevilla in January on a six-month loan from Man Utd, with his goal on Thursday his first since his strike against Everton in October 2021.
