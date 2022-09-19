'I questioned myself' - Man Utd-linked Pavard admits holding talks over summer transfer away from Bayern

Bayern Munich star Benjamin Pavard has revealed he received calls from other clubs in the summer transfer window amid links with Manchester United.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 26-year-old was touted for a move away from the Allianz Arena during the summer transfer window, with the Red Devils reportedly keen on the World Cup winner. Pavard has spoken out about the situation and revealed he did question whether he should stay at the club or move on.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I questioned myself. I had calls from different clubs with my agent. Afterwards, I had the Bayern coach with whom we spoke and with whom we have a good relationship. He made me understand that I was in his plans, that I was important for the team," he told Telefoot. "Maybe one day I will go to one of these clubs, you never know what the future holds. I’m still a year at Bayern Munich. Afterwards, we have time to project ourselves."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pavard's comments may offer his admirers hope they can land the defender in the future. The France international is out of contract in 2024 and speculation over his situation at the club is likely to increase if he does not extend his contract with the Bavarian giants.

DID YOU KNOW? Bayern Munich are without a win in four Bundesliga matches for the first time since 2001.

WHAT NEXT FOR PAVARD? The defender is currently with the France squad for Nations League fixtures against Austria and Denmark.