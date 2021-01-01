Man Utd-linked Kounde 'can play for great European clubs', says Sevilla team-mate Diego Carlos

A player that has generated talk of Premier League interest himself can see why a talented French colleague is attracting so many admiring glances

Reported Manchester United target Jules Kounde “can play for great European clubs”, says Diego Carlos, with a Sevilla team-mate of the promising defender not surprised to see the Frenchman generating so much interest.

Big-money bids for the 22-year-old centre-half are being mooted heading towards the summer transfer window.

Premier League heavyweights appear to be leading the hunt for Kounde, with Carlos admitting that the highly-rated youngster is ready to take another step up in a career that is destined to see him reach the very top of the game.

What has been said?

Carlos told the Daily Mail when quizzed on Kounde’s potential: “Yes, he has quality and he can play for great European clubs.

“He is a young player who can still improve over time, he has got great qualities, he is very strong and I am sure he can play for a big club as a great defender. We have good communication on and off the pitch and we have a good relationship.

“To have a strong defence, we also need all the other players to help us and we can help them to attack, so Kounde really looks to attack too and like all the other midfielders, we all help each other and we are a good team in attack and defence.”

Who else has been linked with Kounde?

Alongside United, the Red Devils’ arch-rivals Manchester City are also said to be keeping a close eye on Kounde – with the Blues having seen one approach knocked back during the summer of 2020.

Liverpool have also been mooted as a possible landing spot for Kounde, with Jurgen Klopp expected to target another centre-half in the next window after seeing his options at Anfield decimated by injury this season.

Could Carlos also be on the move?

It is not just Kounde who has been dominating gossip columns when it comes to future transfer business.

Carlos has also been linked with the likes of City, Liverpool and Arsenal, but alternative options to the 27-year-old have been acquired by Pep Guardiola, Klopp and Mikel Arteta.

He says no talks have been held regarding a move to England, with fellow Brazilians David Luiz and Thiago Silva not approached to offer any advice on what course of action should be taken.

“No, I haven't spoken to those players, I have just been talking with my colleagues within the club,” Carlos added.

“I have got a lot of colleagues who have played in the Premier League but I don't have a lot of contact with people in the Premier League.

“I watch the Premier League on the television but I think more about the league in which I am playing in at the moment.”

