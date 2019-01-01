‘Man Utd have nobody that excites’ – Ince wants Red Devils to back Solskjaer in rebuild

The former Red Devils midfielder stands by his claim that a former favourite was not the right man to lead the club, but feels he now deserves support

have no exciting talents in their current squad, says Paul Ince, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer now has to be given the time he needs in which to awaken a sleeping giant.

The Red Devils have continued to invest heavily in recent transfer windows, with Harry Maguire and Daniel James among those acquired over the summer.

Ince admits to being impressed by the latter, with the international winger offering some kind of spark, but United have once again disappointed as a collective.

Questions have been asked of Solskjaer’s ongoing presence after collecting only eight points from a possible 18 in the Premier League, but a former Red Devils star believes patience is required.

Ince was publicly opposed to Solskjaer being handed the managerial reins on a permanent basis, but he now feels those at Old Trafford need to make peace with that decision and support the man they appointed.

“I said last year – and got ridiculed for it – that Ole shouldn’t have got the Manchester United job at the stage he did. I stand totally by that comment,” Ince told Paddy Power.

“Everyone got sucked into the start he’d made, without looking at the fixtures they had. It’s a result-based business, and that’s fine, but you can’t ignore performances.

“Now, though, having decided he’s the man, giving him a long-term project and buying into his vision, they have to stick with him.

“Irrespective of whether they win or lose at the weekend, he’s their man. There are no two ways about it, they’ve made their bed, and right now they’re lying in it.

“They can’t be sacking their manager and abandoning the strategy, based on a few results. United will win games, people will get excited again, then they’ll lose and it’ll be back to crisis mode.

“They’re the biggest team in the world, they’ll be on the back pages no matter what. That’s what comes with being a Manchester United player or manager.

“But they no longer have that presence in terms of intimidating opponents. Teams know they can get something from them now, even at Old Trafford. Right now, United are vulnerable.

“ already have a clearer vision. I think of Ole in the same way as I do Frank Lampard. Two young managers lacking experience, who have been thrown into two massive clubs.

“But, if you gave me the choice of who I’d rather be watching this season, it’d be Chelsea all day long – and that hurts me as a former United captain.

“Can anybody tell me what United are trying to do? Because I have no idea

“They’re so reliant on the young lad Daniel James – who is brilliant, but was in the Championship with Swansea last season – it’s crazy.

“There’s nobody there that excites me.”

United will be back in action on Wednesday when they take in a third-round clash with Rochdale, before then welcoming to Old Trafford in their next Premier League outing.