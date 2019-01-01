Man Utd & England legend Beckham reveals the one game that made him nervous

The former Three Lions skipper spent much of his career at the very top of the game, with only a memorable European outing giving him "butterflies"

David Beckham starred for , , the , , and during a stellar career, with only one game making him nervous.

Having established himself as a global superstar during an iconic spell at Old Trafford, much of the midfielder’s playing days were spent gracing the very top of the game.

He captained his country on numerous occasions, leading them into World Cup campaigns, and tasted title successes in England, Spain, America and France.

Beckham quickly grew accustomed to operating under the brightest of spotlights and often revelled when finding himself the centre of attention.

It was, however, during a memorable 1998-99 campaign with United that he experienced the “butterflies” that are considered normal by many of his peers.

The Red Devils, under Sir Alex Ferguson, had already claimed the Premier League title and heading into a final date with .

History was up for grabs, and United secured the most stunning of Treble triumphs when netting twice in stoppage-time at Camp Nou – with both goals coming from Beckham corners.

“I never get nervous in games, I never get nervous before games or in the lead up to games, but I must admit this is the one occasion I had a few butterflies,” Beckham told Otro of downing Bayern.

“Winning a game of that magnitude, that moment, nothing could come close to that.”

Just four days earlier, United had eased past Newcastle 2-0 in the FA Cup final at Wembley.

Celebrations that day had to be somewhat muted, with a European test to come, but Beckham still holds fond memories of claiming the oldest prize in English football.

“I grew up dreaming of playing at Wembley for Manchester United in an FA Cup final,” he added,

“I actually still remember the smell of a couple of United fans that actually picked me up and celebrated with us.

“They were obviously smokers, and I still smell that smoke from that day. And I remember another one trying to pry my boots off my feet, because it was such a special day.”

Beckham’s emotions in the summer of 1999 stood in stark contrast to those experienced 12 months earlier.

His infamous red card for England against at the World Cup finals in had seen him become a scapegoat for many, but his domestic career recovered quickly and further international acclaim would follow.

“It was a tough season. The abuse was like nothing I've ever experienced,” Beckham admits.

“The only reason I got through that season was Sir Alex Ferguson, Manchester United, my team-mates, my family and the fans.”

'20 Years On: Premier League' is available from May 16, with further episodes to celebrate Manchester United's Treble-winning season released until May 24. Watch the episodes at otro.com/beckham