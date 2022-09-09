Manchester United have confirmed that their Europa League clash against Sheriff will go ahead on Thursday despite the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

United held talks with governing bodies

Red Devils will travel to Moldova for midweek clash

Ten Hag's men out to bounce back from defeat this week

WHAT HAPPENED? United held discussions with the relevant authorities and have decided to play the match against the Moldovan side as planned, despite British football matches being called off in the wake of the Queen's death.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Football matches across the United Kingdom were postponed this weekend as a show of respect for the deceased monarch, but the Premier League side's European encounter will still be played.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Erik ten Hag's men will be given a full week to prepare for the clash in Chisinau as they look to recover from their 1-0 loss against Real Sociedad in their opening Europa League clash on Thursday.

STORY IN ONE PHOTO:

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? Due to the postponement of football matches in Britain, United's trip to Moldova will be their next match. After that, they will take on Leeds at Old Trafford in the Premier League.