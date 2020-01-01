Manchester United youngster Chong trains with Werder Bremen ahead of loan move

The Dutch youth international is widely expected to secure a switch to Germany in the coming days after having limited chances at Old Trafford

youngster Tahith Chong has trained with as the teenager edges closer to a loan move to the outfit from the Premier League.

The Dutch youth international's switch from Old Trafford is widely expected to be completed in the coming days, with reports from previously suggesting that the winger will sign a deal for a two-year stay at Weserstadion.

The 20-year-old made a dozen appearances across all competitions for the Red Devils this season but has by and large been left on the fringes of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's plans as the Norwegian continues his overhaul at Carrington.

While other young starlets such as Mason Greenwood and Brandon Williams flourished last term, Chong has mostly been restricted with half-a-dozen games in Europe the highlight of his campaign.

He looks likely to play no further part in the club's exploits however, with United set to face in Cologne today for a place in the final after they reached the last four thanks to Bruno Fernandes' extra-time penalty against Copenhagen on Monday.

Instead, Bremen have revealed that he has taken part in training with them ahead of the 2020-21 season with the club, posting a picture of the player on their social media feeds while revealing that negotiations are yet to be fully concluded.

"Even if the final contractual formalities still have to be settled, a training permit [has been made] available for Tahith Chong," they wrote. "The 20-year-old made his training debut this morning."

Chong's agent Erkan Alkan previously indicated a move to mainland Europe was on the cards earlier this month when he openly announced that the player desired to ply his trade in Germany, stating: "Tahith wants to go to the Bundesliga. We will talk about that with Manchester United."

Bremen sporting director Frank Baumann subsequently confirmed discussions over a move for Chong, while professing his frustrations with Alkan's conduct in pursuing a deal, adding: "I like to keep a low profile when it comes to something like this, but when the player's advisor communicates so aggressively, there is no point in denying our interest."

Victory for United in their semi-final clash with Sevilla would take Solskjaer to his first final since he took charge of the club, with one of or to meet them there as the Red Devils hunt their first silverware since 2017.