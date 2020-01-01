‘Man Utd can’t spend £300m so Spurs could get Grealish’ – Bent sees Tottenham landing Aston Villa star

The north London outfit came close to signing the highly-rated playmaker in the past and are being tipped to rekindle their interest over the summer

will not be able to spend “upwards of £300 million ($375m)” on Jadon Sancho, Harry Kane and Jack Grealish, says Darren Bent, with being tipped to steal in for the latter.

Spurs have come close to luring a talented playmaker away from in the past.

They were reluctant to meet a hefty asking price at that stage, but have seen Grealish take his game to greater heights since passing on a deal.

The 24-year-old’s value is now even higher, with a productive 2019-20 campaign in the Premier League proving that he can cut it among English football’s elite.

United are said to be leading efforts to prise Grealish from Villa’s clutches, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the market for added creativity.

The Red Devils are, however, pursuing a number of targets and will be unable to afford them all.

That could leave the door open for rivals to steal in, with Bent expecting Spurs to rekindle their interest in Grealish.

The former Tottenham and Villa striker told Football Insider of rumours that £50m ($63m) is being set aside in north London to do a deal: “It’s definitely in the price tag that Villa are going to want for him but you look at Spurs – a young, English, brilliant signing.

“When you look at teams that are also in for Jack, there’s a lot of talk about Manchester United and I think where Spurs might have the edge is they’re going to have the funds to do it.

“They’re not really linked with anybody else and I think they can get that done, relatively, quite comfortably.

“I’m hearing Manchester United linked with Jadon Sancho, Harry Kane, Grealish. For them to get all those players they’re going to have to spend upwards of £300 million.

“I can see Spurs being the frontrunners and just getting him.”

Bent has previously put Manchester City in the mix to land Grealish, with Pep Guardiola having admitted to being an admirer of the Villans captain.

“I would say probably Manchester United, , and potentially maybe Spurs,” said Bent.

“I think they’re the three that are looking at him, and he’s eyeing them thinking ‘I’d like to go to one of them.’”

Prior to football shutting down amid the coronavirus outbreak, Grealish had recorded nine goals and eight assists for Villa in the current campaign.