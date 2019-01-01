Man Utd can definitely get back to where they were, says Solskjaer

The Red Devils manager is in no doubt that his side is capable of recapturing the glory days at Old Trafford

boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes that there is no reason why the giants cannot reclaim their place at football's top table despite their recent struggles.

More than two decades of unprecedented success under the stewardship of Sir Alex Ferguson saw United established as one of the world's biggest clubs from the 1990s onwards.

Ferguson led United to 13 Premier League titles, five FA Cups and victory on two occasions in the , in 1998-9 and 2007-8.

The club, however, has found glory rather harder to come by since Sir Alex stepped aside in 2013.

David Moyes, Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho have all come and gone on the Old Trafford bench while failing to challenge for Premier League or Champions League honours.

But Solskjaer, who was drafted in following Mourinho's sacking at the end of 2008 to become the club's fourth manager in just over five years after Ferguson, insists United are ready to make their way back to the top.

"We can get back to the level we were, definitely," the manager stated as a club legends' event on Thursday.

"We are on the way to building a new squad. We’ve got new coaching staff, I believe so much in this club and this project. To be a manager of this club is fantastic."

Ferguson's early triumphs with United were built around swashbuckling midfielder Bryan Robson, his first captain at Old Trafford.

And Solskjaer admits that he lacks a player with Robson's passion and standing in his squad.

"I never got the honour of playing with Robo (Bryan Robson) but we need a player like him in the team," he added.

"Of course we’re waiting for the young ones to come through because we‘ve got so many exciting players and I’m sure we’ll see the best out of them in the years to come.

"There’s some experienced ones that have a few years left in them too."

United kick off their Premier League captain in 2019-20 at home to , with the two sides clashing on August 11.