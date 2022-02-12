'Man Utd brought in a sporting director!' - Scholes questions Rangnick's coaching after Southampton draw

Paul Scholes has said that Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick lacks coaching experience after his side's 1-1 draw against Southampton on Saturday.

The Red Devils were denied the three points at Old Trafford when a Che Adams goal cancelled out Jadon Sancho's first-half opener.

It is the second time in a row United have failed to get a win in the Premier League, having drawn 1-1 with bottom side Burnley in midweek.

What has been said?

Former United midfielder Scholes was critical of the way the team played in their latest slip up and he suggested interim boss Rangnick is not a good fit for the club.

He said on BT Sport: "It's been a bad seven days. It's really been a bad six or seven months. The season's not been good enough.

"The sack for Ole was coming, we all knew that, but where was the plan? You think there has to be a plan, they must be bringing in an elite, top coach into the football club.

"It's Man United, they should have the best of everything. To not have a plan and bring in a, what is technically a sporting director. I think he's coached a team two years out of the last 10 years.

"Don't get me wrong, I like the man, he comes across really well. He looks like he's lacked experience in coaching for the last five or six years.

"They're a team of individuals. You look at the difference today in Man United's team to Southampton. Southampton were brilliant today. The coaching, the methods, the centre-forwards, midfield players were fantastic.

"You look at United and they're a little bit all over the place. One time McTominay's left on his own in midfield, then it's Pogba left on his own in midfield. Where Bruno Fernandes is playing I don't know. He's absolutely all over the pitch.

"The two wide players, for me, don't work anywhere hard enough.

"In this game, it isn't always about being in possession and doing the great stuff, sometimes you've got to do the stuff that's ugly and that gives you a bit of pain.

"So often this team drop back and they're so easy to play against."

What next for Man Utd?

Rangnick's side are now winless in three matches in all competitions, following their defeat in a penalty shootout against Middlesbrough in the FA Cup last week.

They are in action again on Tuesday when they take on Brighton in the Premier League.

United are currently fifth in the table and level on points with fourth-placed West Ham. Chelsea are seven points ahead in third.

