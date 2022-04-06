Manchester United have "been doing badly for years", according to Ajax star Davy Klaassen, who thinks it's obvious why Erik ten Hag is a manager target for the Red Devils.

GOAL reported last month that United had created a four-man shortlist of candidates in their search for a new permanent manager, with interim boss Ralf Rangnick set to step into a consultancy role at the end of the season.

Paris Saint-Germain's Mauricio Pochettino, Spain head coach Luis Enrique and Sevilla's Julen Lopetegui were named on the list alongside Ten Hag, who has already interviewed for the role after another stellar year in charge of Ajax.

What's been said?

It has been reported that Ten Hag is now the favourite to fill Rangnick's shoes in the Old Trafford dugout and Klaassen understands why he has emerged on the Red Devils' radar.

He is still optimistic that Ten Hag will choose to remain at Johan Cruyff Arena, though, where he has guided Ajax to four trophies during his five-year tenure, including two Eredivisie titles, and also overseen a run to the Champions League semi-finals.

"He has been doing well with us for years and Manchester United has been doing badly for years," Klaassen told Dutch outlet Algemeen Dagblad.

"He can also stay. I hope so."

What has Ten Hag said?

Ten Hag is still under contract at Ajax until 2023 and has repeatedly insisted that he is fully focused on his current duties in Amsterdam.

However, when quizzed on the links with United last week, the 52-year-old gave the clearest indication yet that he is open to taking on a new challenge in the Premier League.

“My focus is currently only on Ajax, but in football you never know," Ten Hag told Sport 1.

“I don't want to rule anything out. If at some point I should decide to take the next step, I hope that people here will understand.

Article continues below

“Everyone knows each other in the industry. There are always talks with representatives from other clubs, that's normal.

“Manchester United is a great club with great fans, but I can only repeat myself: my full focus is completely on Ajax! We are already planning for the new season."

Further reading