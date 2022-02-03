Manchester United star Jesse Lingard has denied asking Ralf Rangnick for time to "clear his head" after failing to secure a January transfer, insisting the club "advised" him to take a few days off.

Lingard has spent his entire career to date on United's books, but has played a bit-part role in the squad throughout the current campaign amid strong competition for places in midfield.

The 29-year-old reportedly pushed for a move away from Old Trafford in the latter stages of the January transfer window, but the Red Devils refused to sanction his departure and Rangnick has left him out of his squad for their first game post-winter break.

What's been said?

Speaking to reporters ahead of an FA Cup third-round clash with Middlesbrough on Friday, United's interim manager claimed that Lingard had been granted additional time off on his own request.

“He asked me and the club if we could give him a couple of days off just to clear up his mind," Rangnick said when quizzed on the England international's absence.

"He will be back in the group, I suppose, next Monday, back for training and then be a regular part of the whole squad again.”

Lingard's response

Lingard has come out to dismiss Rangnick's comments via social media, insisting his omission from the Middlesbrough game has nothing to do with his mindset.

"The club advised me to have time off due to personal reasons!" the midfielder wrote on Twitter.

"But my headspace is clear and I’ll always be professional when called upon and give 100 per cent."

Where does Lingard go from here?

It was reported that Lingard was the subject of interest from both Newcastle and West Ham in January, the latter of whom he played for on loan in the second half of the 2021-22 campaign.

He could have seen more regular minutes at either of those clubs to put himself in the shop window before becoming a free agent in the summer, but is now going to have to fight to get back into United's first-team plans.

