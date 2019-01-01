Man United caretaker Solskjaer told by Molde: Enjoy yourself - and don't come back!

Still unbeaten since taking over from Jose Mourinho, the former striker has the support of his full-time employers should he wish to stay at United

Manchester United interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that Molde told him they hope he does so well at Old Trafford that he won't return to the Norwegian club.

Solskjaer, a fans' favourite at United from his playing days, was drafted in to fill the void left by Jose Mourinho when the Special One was sacked in December.

His spell has since proved a runaway success, with a string of impressive victories propelling the club back into contention for Champions League qualification.

Molde agreed to loan out their manager for the second half of the 2018-19 season, but Solskjaer joked that the club would like to see him stay longer in Manchester.

“When I rang the owner and said that United had called and that he always knew that this had been my dream, he said: ‘Go over, enjoy yourself – and please don’t come back!’

“Both owners wished me all the best because they knew this is something I dreamed about," he explained to reporters.

“To get the backing from them was fantastic. If I go back to Molde, I will do my best for them – but it depends when I go back.

“It’s been fantastic so far. Hopefully I will get to see my family soon, because that has been the only downside to the job.”

Solskjaer saw a club-record run of eight consecutive wins after taking over curtailed midweek by a 2-2 draw to Burnley, although he remains unbeaten in the United hot seat.

And having declined to pursue any transfer targets in the January window, the Reds are back in action on Sunday when they visit Leicester City.

Article continues below

On being consulted by the club on potential transfer activity Solskjaer opined: “I think it’s quite natural that whoever is in charge and whoever is involved with the players already here has a voice in that.

“I have got to know the players, what potential they have, how far away they are from reaching that potential, and who we can build a team on. So of course I put my views into the club.

“It was just about coming in to work with the players and I knew that if the club had targets for the transfer window, they would have discussed them with me.”