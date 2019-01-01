Man City's lucky charm Zinchenko eyeing new deal with treble winners

The Ukraine international played a more prominent role for the Blues in 2018-19 than expected, but is now looking to extend his time with the club

Oleksandr Zinchenko is eyeing a new contract at after proving to be a lucky charm for the club during an historic treble-winning run in 2018-19.

Pep Guardiola’s side have become the first in English football history to complete a clean sweep of domestic honours.

The Premier League, and winners have become a dominant force, with a star-studded squad boasting both depth and determination.

Zinchenko, who was linked with a move to during the summer of 2018, has become an important part of the Blues fold.

The versatile Ukrainian has starred at left-back during the absence of Benjamin Mendy and Fabian Delph and been able to extend a faultless run in top-flight competition which has now seen him collect 22 wins from as many outings.

Zinchenko is hoping to get the opportunity to savour more successes, telling Sport360: “It was a good record and I hope I’m a lucky charm. I hope to keep it going next season.

“I want to take my game further, of course, and I feel I am ready. This is why I came here, this is why I am here, and this is where I want to play in the future.

“I am really enjoying my time in this team and to be playing. It’s a massive pleasure to be a part of this club so hopefully we will see what happens [with the contract]. I hope we can get better and I want to be part of this.”

Zinchenko’s current deal, which includes the option of a 12-month extension, is due to run until 2020.

He could not have done much more in a bid to earn talks over fresh terms, with a man acquired from Russian side Ufa in 2016 admitting that he is still coming to terms with City’s efforts in 2018-19.

“It’s been an unbelievable season, seriously, nothing more,” Zinchenko added.

“I can’t even describe this moment and I don’t think anyone can do this again.

“We did an unbelievable job and we have made history, nothing can take that away from us.

“But I also see in this team the desire to do more. This is why we are Manchester City.

Article continues below

“We just have to show ourselves, our quality, in every single game for the future.

“We want to be the greatest team [in English football]. That’s the target and we just have to improve ourselves. Especially me, because I know I can get better.

“We are still learning, to be honest, and I think we can do even better.”