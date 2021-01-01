Man City star Mahrez joins Salah, Giggs and Van Persie in elite Premier League club after Southampton double

The Algeria winger scored a pair against Saints, putting his name alongside some of the league's all-time greats

Riyad Mahrez joined an illustrious club by scoring a pair of goals in Manchester City's 5-2 win over Southampton on Wednesday.

Mahrez reached 51 left-footed goals in the Premier League, becoming just the seventh player to score 50 or more times with their left foot in the league's history.

The other six players to reach the mark are Robbie Fowler, Robin van Persie, Ryan Giggs, Mohamed Salah, Romelu Lukaku and Olivier Giroud.

City move closer to the title

After Manchester United ended their 21-game winning streak at the weekend, Pep Guardiola's men continued their march toward the Premier League title with Wednesday's win.

Kevin De Bruyne and Mahrez each scored a brace, while Ilkay Gundogan added a goal of his own in a comfortable win.

The result meant City now have a 14-point advantage over United, who do have a game in hand.

With nine league games left, Guardiola's men appear a shoo-in for a second title in three seasons.

Mahrez stays hot

Despite City's array of attacking talent, Mahrez has become undroppable in recent weeks. Wednesday was the 30-year-old's sixth straight Premier League start and eighth in the club's last nine matches.

Mahrez has scored nine goals in the Premier League this season, including four in his last six.

The former Leicester star is closing in on his third Premier League title, having won in 2015-16 with the Foxes and 2018-19 with City.

7 - Riyad Mahrez's strike was his 50th with his left foot in the Premier League, becoming the seventh player to reach that tally in the competition (also Fowler, van Persie, Giggs, Salah, Lukaku and Giroud). Wand. #MCISOU pic.twitter.com/sNFhlUsuCJ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 10, 2021

