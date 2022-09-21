Man City star Grealish admits he was 'more free' at Aston Villa

Jack Grealish has opened up on his struggles since joining Manchester City, admitting he was "more free" at Aston Villa.

WHAT HAPPENED? Grealish joined Manchester City from Aston Villa in a deal worth a British record £100 million last summer, but has not delivered the goals or assists many expected since moving to the Etihad Stadium, despite lifting the Premier League trophy last season.

WHAT HE SAID: Speaking to Sky Sports, the 27-year-old admitted he hasn't been at his best since the move: "I probably haven't been playing at the top of my game since I've moved to City, but I think I've shown glimpses of it. It's completely different to the way it was at Villa. I think at Villa I was more free."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Grealish managed just three goals and three assists in the Premier League last season and has started slowly again, but has been picked in the latest England squad regardless. Despite his comments this week, he has expressed joy and the club and Pep Guardiola has defended him against critics.

WHAT NEXT FOR GREALISH? The winger has been called up to the England squad for their final two fixtures before the World Cup, but faces a tough challenge in the form of the Manchester derby when the Premier League returns for City on October 2.