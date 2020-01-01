Man City star Gabriel Jesus issues response as he's asked if he wants to play for a club like Real Madrid

Pep Guardiola's side may have returned from Spain with an advantage, but they do not feel that they are already through in the Champions League

Gabriel Jesus insists that he remains happy at as he responded to a question asking whether he would like to play for a club like at some point in his career.

With City set for a two-year European ban - a decision they have appealed - the young Brazilian forward may be one that will consider his future, but he says he is only focussed on the present with Pep Guardiola's side.

He did, however, confess that he "always wants more" in his career.

"I have a contract with City and I am very happy with the season I am having, playing, scoring goals and helping the team," he told AS. "I am very happy with the year I am having and I don't think about these things.

"I am still the dreamer I was when I wore the Palmeiras jersey. I want to achieve great things and conquer my objectives. I am still young despite having won important things in my career. I always want more and to fly higher."

Meanwhile, he says that City do not feel that they have one foot in the quarter-finals of the , despite beating Madrid 2-1 in their last-16 first-leg encounter on Wednesday.

Pep Guardiola’s side fell behind to a goal on the hour mark from Isco at the Bernabeu, but they battled back to get the win as the Brazilian and then Kevin De Bruyne were on target in the closing 12 minutes, with Sergio Ramos also dismissed for the hosts.

It means that the Spaniards will have to score at least twice in to progress, and while this would seem to point to City being strong favourites, the Brazilian forward says he and his team-mates are prepared to take nothing for granted.

"I am very happy. The goal on Wednesday was one of the most important and significant of my career," he said. "It was a difficult game, we all know important and how big Real Madrid are. That's why I'm so happy and I will, for sure, always remember this huge night.

"But know we have to focus on the return leg. Nothing is done yet and the result either, we believe in ourselves: This is Real Madrid. They have a lot of quality and we have to be very focused."

Meanwhile, Jesus felt that the red card received by the Madrid captain for bringing down the international as he bore down on goal was a logical decision by referee Daniele Orsato.

He added: "It was a normal fight, a normal battle for position. I was only looking at the ball, we fought for the space and when it arrived and I scored, I was delighted with such an important goal.

"It was another normal situation. I was going towards goal and I felt a nick on my leg. They're things in the game. Sergio Ramos is one of the best defenders in history, I respect him a lot and his career. I did my job and I am happy because we won."

The return match takes place at the Etihad Stadium on March 17.