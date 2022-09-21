Man City's Rodri aims dig at Liverpool: 'They're not in crisis, just less effective!'

Manchester City star Rodri has rejected the suggestion that Liverpool are in "crisis", insisting they are simply "less effective" this season.

WHAT HAPPENED? Liverpool have been City's main rivals in the hunt for Premier League glory in recent seasons, but Rodri has suggested that they no longer pose the same threat. The Spanish midfielder says he is "only partially" surprised by the Reds' slow start to the season after their quadruple-chasing exploits in 2021-22.

WHAT HE SAID: Rodri has told Gazzetta dello Sport: "The Premier League level is so high that as soon as you slow down, you lose points. Liverpool are not in crisis, they are just less effective, and the Premier League does not allow you to relax."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While City remain unbeaten after seven games and just a point behind league leaders Arsenal, Liverpool sit eighth in the table, having won just two of their opening six games while looking seriously off the pace compared to previous seasons.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? The Reds return after the international break with a home game against Brighton on October 1, three days before a huge Champions League group stage clash with Rangers.