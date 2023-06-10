Benched Man City full-back Kyle Walker told he must accept Champions League final snub vs Inter despite personal fury

Kyle Walker's "blood will be boiling" after he was dropped from Manchester City's Champions League final line-up, according to Rio Ferdinand.

Walker dropped by Pep Guardiola

City facing Inter in Champions League final

Walker has been a key City player

WHAT HAPPENED? Walker was not included in City's XI for the clash with the Italian side in Turkey, with manager Pep Guardiola instead choosing to operate with a back-three comprised of Manuel Akanji, Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake. Ferdinand believes the England international will be fuming, having made 38 appearances in all competitions this season, although he has urged him to accept his manager's decision.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking as the lineups were announced, the ex-Manchester United centre-back said: "He will be absolutely fuming... inside, I can imagine, the blood will be boiling. He's been integral to them getting here.

"That game against Real Madrid he was outstanding, both legs. He'll be disappointed. But it's a squad game, and you have to accept it."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: City beat Real Madrid 5-1 on aggregate in the semi-final, with Walker playing all 180 minutes at centre-back, while he was also an automatic selection in the Premier League fitness permitting. City, of course, have already won the Premier League and the FA Cup and are aiming to complete a treble, becoming the first English side to do so since United in 1999.

WHAT NEXT? City are 90 minutes away from a historic treble and will be aiming to beat Inter to write their name into history.