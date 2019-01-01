'Man City are going to fight' - Mendy sends title warning to Liverpool

The champions are nine points behind the Premier League leaders but their full-back insists the race is still very much on

Benjamin Mendy has warned that will not give up their Premier League title without a fight.

Liverpool have opened up a sizeable nine-point gap over the champions at the top of the table just 13 matches into the season.

City could have fallen even further behind with a defeat against on Saturday but they battled back to snatch a 2-1 win, and Mendy believes it showed the spirit of champions.

“At this time we are still the champions so we are going to fight until the end to keep the title at home and the game is not over,” the defender said.

“There are still a lot of games to play so we are going to try our best and we are going to see. If at the end Liverpool win the title we are going to say congratulations but Man City are going to fight.

“We need to fight for every game and we need to stay focused. Everything can happen.

“If we [lost against Chelsea] we would be further away so everything can still happen. It depends on every weekend and we need to be ready because we don’t know what will happen in the future.”

Liverpool kept up their impressive run of form with another late show in their 2-1 victory over , with Roberto Firmino grabbing an 85th minute winner at Selhurst Park.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have earned seven extra points with goals in the 85th minute or later this season - more than any Premier League side.

But Mendy insists the City players do not get frustrated by Liverpool’s incredible ability to avoid dropping points.

“They can score early or on the end but when the game finishes they take three points,” he added.

“All the players and the manager will be focused on this because it is more important. We can’t think about the other team.

“They are staying doing well but we won and that is the more important [thing].

“I know they are first now but there are a lot of games for Liverpool to play. If we are doing well we are going to see the places in the table at the end of the season.”