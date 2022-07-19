Man City & USMNT keeper Steffen completes Middlesbrough loan switch
Getty
Middlesbrough have completed a loan deal to secure the services of goalkeeper Zack Steffen.
The move was already on the cards as Manchester City have already signed Stefan Ortega to provide competition to Ederson, the first-choice keeper.
Steffen was playing second fiddle to the Brazilian at the Etihad and the loan move will hopefully provide him with some action on the pitch.
What is the length of Zack Steffen's loan contract with Middlesbrough?
The 27-year-old has signed a one-year loan deal with Middlesbrough.
More to follow...
