Man City & USMNT keeper Steffen completes Middlesbrough loan switch

The USMNT keeper makes Boro move to get more minutes on the pitch

Middlesbrough have completed a loan deal to secure the services of goalkeeper Zack Steffen.

The move was already on the cards as Manchester City have already signed Stefan Ortega to provide competition to Ederson, the first-choice keeper.

Steffen was playing second fiddle to the Brazilian at the Etihad and the loan move will hopefully provide him with some action on the pitch.

Article continues below

What is the length of Zack Steffen's loan contract with Middlesbrough?

The 27-year-old has signed a one-year loan deal with Middlesbrough.

More to follow...