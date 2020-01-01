Mama Balde's double steers Dijon past Brest

The Guinea-Bissau international scored two first-half goals as the Mustards grabbed a comfortable league win at the Stade Gaston-Gerard

Mama Balde scored a brace as cruised to a 3-0 victory over Brest in Saturday's encounter.

Balde opened the scoring for Stephane Jobard's side as early as in the third minute and then doubled their lead 17 minutes later.

The first-half efforts extended the 24-year-old's tally to five goals after 18 games in his debut Ligue 1 campaign.

The Bissau-Guinean forward was on parade for 62 minutes and after his substitution, Stephy Mavididi sealed the victory for the Mustards in the 77th minute.

The victory moved Dijon to 16th in the French top-flight standings with 24 points after 22 matches, five points aboe the relegation play-off spot.