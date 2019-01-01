FAM president Hamidin replaces Tunku Ismail as MFL head

Malaysian Football League on Saturday announced that FAM president Datuk Hamidin Amin has been elected as its president.

Malaysian competitions organiser Malaysian Football League (MFL) on Saturday announced that the Malaysian FA (FAM) president Datuk Hamidin Amin has been elected as its head by its board members, in its 2019 league partners meeting.

The post was previously held by Malaysian champions Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) owner Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, who vacated the post in order to avoid accusations of bias and favouritism.

According to MFL's press release, its 23 members, comprising the 23 clubs competing in the and the Premier League, also voted to amend its statute so that the post is changed from chairman to president, which can now only be occupied by individuals that are not affiliated with any Malaysian league clubs.

"This decision by the MFL stakeholders is a huge honour as well as responsibility. I will do my duties well, but I also ask for everyone's support in continuing the good work that was begun by Tunku Ismail.

"In all honesty I am reluctant to take over the post, but for the sake of the league partners and the stability of Malaysian football, I accept the decision," Hamidin was quoted as saying in response to the appointment.

Curiously, this is not the first time that Hamidin has succeeded Tunku Ismail. When Tunku Ismail was voted as FAM president back in March 2017, he chose to retain Hamidin's services as its secretary-general. Upon the crown prince of Johor's resignation nearly one year later, he suggested to the FAM executive committee that Hamidin be voted as his replacement, a suggestion that the committee accepted.

The post of MFL head had traditionally been held by the sitting FAM president, since the organisation was first established in 2015, as Football Malaysia LLP at the time. But Tunku Ismail, better known by his moniker TMJ to Malaysian fans, decided to hang on to the Football Malaysia chairman post when he quit as FAM president.

