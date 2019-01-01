Terengganu clear favourites to edge out NS for quarterfinal berth

Negeri Sembilan are mathematically still in a shout to make it to the knockout round but faces a monumental task in final group match against Kedah.

Group A of the 2019 takes centrestage today as take on Negeri Sembilan (NS) while FC host FC (TFC). Kedah have already secured one of the two spots from the group after their 3-2 win over TFC in the penultimate round of the group stages last weekend.

Which means there's only one slot left to be fought out between TFC and NS with the former now sitting in second place with nine points while the latter are in third with six points. But the big advantage to TFC is their goal difference which stands at +4 while NS are at -2, so a big six goal swing is needed even if NS win and TFC lose tonight.

There's no doubt that NS have shown in this cup competition that despite their Premier League status, they are able to mix it up against the teams and a victory away to Kedah at Darul Aman Stadium isn't entirely impossible. Yet, it would be unimaginable for them to win by a huge margin, which is what they need.

Kedah too is unlikely to take things easy despite them already confirming a place in the quarterfinals. With the second place in Group B facing the almighty task of meeting Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) in the next stage, Aidil Shahrin will be ensuring that his players maintain top spot in the group.

Over in Group A, only the one match is set to take place today after illness struck FC players. Their match against FC at Manjung Municipal Council Stadium will now take place on September 20 to allow time for K. Devan's players to recover for the winner-take-all match.

That leaves the dead rubber match of UiTM FC playing against JDT to be played later today. Win the win over PJ City in their last match, JDT not only advanced to the quarterfinal but also ensured that their lead at the top of the group is an unassaibable one. UiTM only have pride left to play for as their close out their 2019 season looking to earn their first point of the competition.

