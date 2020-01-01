Malachi Boateng named Crystal Palace U23 Player of the Season

Thanks to his awe-inspiring performances in the 2019-20 season, the Anglo-Ghanaian has been decorated as the Eagles’ U23 best player

prospect Malachi Boateng has been named U23 Player of the Season.



After an impressive outing with the Eagles’ U18s last season - where he was named the U18 best player, the midfielder was drafted into Shaun Derry’s team upon signing his first professional contract with the club.

⏪ U18 Player of the Year last season

🤩 U23 Player of the Year this season



🙌 What a couple of years for Malachi.



#CPFC | #PalaceAwards2020 pic.twitter.com/flIhLwNWvv — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) July 28, 2020

In his first season with the U23 squad, he picked up the prize after garnering 22 caps coupled with his attitude to training.During his acceptance speech at the award ceremony, the 18-year-old Anglo-Ghanaian paid a tribute to his coaches for ‘pushing’ him and helping him be the best, disclosing the aspects of his game that he has worked as well as relishing the prospect of playing in Category 1 next term.“I’m really grateful to have won this award, it shows that the things I’ve been doing have paid off this season,” Boateng told Palace TV as capture by club's website. “The coaches have been pushing me and helping me be the best I could be. I'm really grateful.”

"My aggression has improved, my second ball – as Shaun was saying earlier – and I think also my shooting as well,” he continued.



"I think I’m someone who can pass the ball well, lead the group as well; I like to talk to players."

"It’s a big step for us playing the teams like the Chelseas, the Tottenhams and the Arsenals, I think it is really going to help us as a team get better and the club as a whole."

Coach Derry explained why the teenager was picked for the award while lauding his notable qualities.

“Everyday he turns up for training - in terms of he turns up as the best pro he could be,” he said.



“This young player has brought so many highs to this training group; he is a pleasure to work alongside.



“Hopefully he can develop more and more as the years go by and we can hear a lot more about him.



"[Boateng is] a midfielder who has so many strings to his bow. He shows aggression, he shows quality on the ball, he can get around the pitch – wins the second ball and can dictate play.



"He’s a fine young man and one that represents the football club in a way we want the football club represented."



Born to Ghanaian parents living in , Boateng is eligible to represent the African country at international level.