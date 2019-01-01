Maja’s hat-trick: Bordeaux striker matches Utaka, Odemwingie and Agali’s Ligue 1 feat

Thanks to his treble against the Crocodiles, the 20-year-old equaled the Nigerian trio’s French topflight accomplishment

Josh Maja’s heroics against on Tuesday saw him match a feat achieved by Peter Odemwingie, Victor Agali and John Utaka.

The 20-year-old found the net thrice as dismissed the Crocodiles 6-0 to continue with their impressive run.

And with his striking performance, he becomes the fourth Nigerian to score at least three goals in a French topflight game.

4 - Josh Maja 🇳🇬 has become against Nîmes the 4th Nigerian player to score 3+ goals in a Ligue 1 game in the last 50 years, after Peter Odemwingie, John Utaka (3 times) and Victor Agali. Majacian 🎩.#FCGBNO pic.twitter.com/EMkbIhnRBi — OptaJean (@OptaJean) December 3, 2019

Maja has now scored five times so far this term to become one of the best scorers aged 20 or under in the top five European leagues.

Trois buts, une passe décisive.



Josh Maja : pic.twitter.com/71c0UFyaeE — FC Girondins de Bordeaux (@girondins) December 3, 2019

He joined Girondins from Sunderland in January, 2019 on a four and a half year contract for an undisclosed fee.

The international would be hoping to continue with this scoring form when his side travels to Olympique on Sunday.

Paulo Sousa’s men are third in the French elite division log with 26 points from 16 games.