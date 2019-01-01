Maja, Bonaventure, Okoye and Aribo must seize Super Eagles chance - Lawal

The 45-year-old has urged the newly-invited players not to toy with the opportunity handed them by coach Gernot Rohr

Former international Garba Lawal has charged Josh Maja, Maduka Okoye, Dennis Bonaventure and Joe Aribo to seize their Super Eagles chance against on Tuesday.

The quintet will hope to make their debut appearances for the three-time African champions after they were handed their maiden call-ups by coach Gernot Rohr.

forward Maja and winger Bonaventure were late replacements for Henry Onyekuru and Ahmed Musa, who withdrew from the game due to injury and work permit issues.

Lawal, in an exclusive interview with Goal, has urged the newly invited players to prove their worth against Andriy Shevchenko's men.

“Playing for the Super Eagles is massive and any player called to represent Nigeria must do his best,” Lawal said.

“As a player when you have your chance you have to take it you do not need to wait for any other opportunity.

“It is good we have these players as it will ensure we don’t have to depend on any player. The players must showcase their talent. When you take your chances the coach will invite you another time.”

Lawal, who had 57 caps for Nigeria, scoring six goals, has charged the Super Eagles not to take the Ukraine friendly for granted.

“Ukrainians are always a good team. They love to play good football. The players must take the game with all seriousness,” he added.

“They must do their best especially the young players. The new players who we don’t know must showcase their talent. This is their opportunity."