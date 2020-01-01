Mainz‘s Awoniyi and Kunde on how they are 'ready' for Bundesliga restart

The Nigeria and Cameroon internationals have spoken of their readiness for the resumption of the German top-flight

players Taiwo Awoniyi and Pierre Kunde have expressed their readiness for the restart of the after it was forced into a hiatus from March.

The German authority announced June 16 as the resumption date of the league after 10 weeks of its suspension due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

In arriving at the decision, the league authority has put in a number of measures to ensure the safety of players and officials.

international Awoniyi, who is on loan from Premier League side , explained he is excited and prepared for the German top-flight.

"This is what we do. Whenever we are called upon, we just have to be prepared for it. I think I am ready as well as all the other players,” Awoniyi told BBC Sport.

international Kunde also revealed his delight to return to the pitch and explained how they have been coping during their training sessions while maintaining social distancing before they started normal training on May 6.

“At the start, it was hard. But when they said we can go back to the pitch, we felt relieved, we felt happy,” Kunde added.

"Despite doing the social distance training, respecting the sanitation rules, it really felt good to go back and see your teammates. It puts that smile on your face, doing what you really love."

Mainz are 15th in the league table after gathering 26 points from 25 games, four above the relegation zone and will take on Cologne on Sunday as part of their remaining nine matches.

Kunde has stated the 05ers will focus on securing victory against the Billy Goats to boost their chances of maintaining their status in the Bundesliga at the end of the season.

"We’ll forget about the eight left and just focus on Sunday and try to win the game,” the midfielder continued.

"The virus has turned everything upside down. The most important thing is us - we have to stay focused on us.

"We know how critical our situation in the table is, so we have to stay focused, get that inner motivation, and play and win games.

"I know it’s been long; we’ve been out and all that. Players might have lost form or confidence but that’s not an excuse."

As part of the measures to ensure the safety of players and officials, the Bundesliga will be played behind closed doors.

"We have to forget about the fans - forget about everybody, just do it for ourselves," Kunde said.

"I’m very confident we’re going stay in the Bundesliga. I have no doubts about that.

"We’re focused, we’ve been training hard to stay and now we have an opportunity to make it realistic, so I’m very confident we can make it."

While Kunde has featured in 20 league games this season for Mainz, Awoniyi has only played six times and will hope to fire the 05ers from relegation.