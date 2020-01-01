Mahrez: Manchester City winger scores against Zimbabwe to help Algeria qualify for Afcon 2022

The Desert Foxes have sealed their place in the next edition of the continental showpiece following their draw against Zdravko Logarusic’s men

Defending champions have qualified for the 2022 in after playing out a 2-2 draw against Zimbabwe on Monday.

forward Andy Delort opened the scoring in the encounter before winger Riyad Mahrez doubled the Desert Foxes’ lead.

Zdravko Logarusic’s men, however, fought from behind to ensure they avoided defeat at home with Knowledge Musona reducing the deficit moments before the half-time break before Prince Dube scored an important equalising goal for his side eight minutes before full-time.

Mahrez featured for the duration of the game in his 66th appearance as the Desert Foxes extended their unbeaten run to 21 games across all competitions.

The draw was enough to seal Algeria’s place in the next edition of the continental tournament with two games left.

Djamel Belmadi’s men top Group H with 10 points from four games while Zimbabwe are second with five points from the same number of matches.

Botswana are third in the group with four points following their 1-0 victory over Zambia on Monday, leaving Chipolopolo at the base of the table with three points.

Algeria will join host country Cameroon and among the teams that have already qualified for the 2022 edition of the tournament.

Algeria won the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in for the second time in their history after defeating Teranaga Lions in the final.

The Desert Foxes will hope to end their qualifying campaign on a winning note when they take on Zambia and Botswana in March 2021.