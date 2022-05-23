Mahrez: I know Liverpool hate Manchester City for denying them the Premier League title

Manchester City forward Riyad Mahrez has claimed he knows Liverpool hate them for denying them the Premier League title.

Liverpool were close to winning the title on Sunday when Aston Villa took a 2-0 lead at the Etihad against the Citizens. But Pep Guardiola’s side had mounted a comeback late in the second half to win 3-2 and remain the English champions.

"Liverpool are a mad team, they are a superb team. I know they hate us," the Algerian star told French channel Canal+ as per Liverpool Echo.

"They're sick of us because if we weren't here they would've won everything every year, but we're here and we're never letting go and we'll be here next year too."

Liverpool, who ended up as 3-1 winners over Wolverhampton Wanderers, finished second to the champions with only one point separating them at the top.

Mahrez played for 56 minutes before he was replaced by Raheem Sterling, who provided the assist for Ilkay Gundogan’s first goal in the 76th minute.

Article continues below

A second goal from Rodri and a match-winning one from the German was all Manchester City needed to lift the title – their sixth one, with four of those coming in the last five seasons.

On the other hand, the heartbroken Reds finished the season on 92 points - the second-highest total by a side that didn’t go on to win the title in English top-flight history - behind only their own of 97 in 2018-19 when Manchester City finished as champions again.

With the signing of Erling Haaland, Guardiola has started beefing up his squad for next season, in which Liverpool are expected to give them a tough run again.