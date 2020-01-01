Maguire will remain Man Utd captain, Solskjaer confirms

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed Harry Maguire will keep the captain's armband at .

The centre-back was found guilty of aggravated assault after an altercation with police in Mykonos, but his 21 months and 10 days prison sentence was suspended. Maguire has since lodged an appeal and is expected to have a retrial.

x`

More teams

"Of course, Harry, as you said, had a difficult summer. He didn’t have a long break," he told the club's website.

"His break was different to others as we gave him a few more days and, after, he’s come back and looked fine.

Article continues below

"He’s handled it really well and, of course, I’ll be here to support him. He is going to be our captain. We’ll just leave Harry and his people and the process to run.

"For me, he is a top, an absolute top human being and has always been a positive guy with the right values. So I really hope we can see Harry performing at his best."

More to follow...