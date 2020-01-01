Magufuli: Tanzania President gives green light for league to resume on June 1

Wekundu wa Msimbazi have a chance to win their title on the pitch as the top-tier gets the nod to restart

Mainland League has been given the green light by President John Pombe Magufuli to resume on June 1.

Public gatherings and social activities including sports had been suspended by the relevant authorities in mid-March owing to Covid-19. The head of state had revealed days ago he was contemplating allowing the top-tier to resume after carefully studying the pandemic's graph.

"In the [coronavirus pandemic] trend we have been studying, no athlete has died in Tanzania due to the virus," Magufuli told reporters on Thursday.

"I believe having active games will help in the fight against coronavirus and we have many different disciplines across. Reinstating games will definitely help us in this battle.

"We have different tiers in sports from the top to the lower tiers. I have decided to give the green light for the games to resume from June 1... people have to play."

The head of state has further explained there will be directives regarding match attendance and cheering.

"The Ministry of Health and that one for Sports will give guidelines on how the fans will attend the games and cheer their respective teams. We have to observe social distancing as well to curb the spread of the virus," Magufuli added.

"We will not limit ourselves... from June 1, the leagues will resume."

Before the break, most teams had played 28 matches out of 38; Defending champions Simba SC are on top of the table with 71 points after winning 23 matches, drawn two and lost three.

Azam FC, who had played the same number of matches, are second with 54 points after winning 16 games, drawing six and lost as many.

The 27-time league champions Yanga SC had won 14 matches, drawn nine and lost four in the 27 games played.

Leaders Wekundu wa Msimbazi need five wins to secure their 21st league title and earn the right to represent the nation in the Caf next season.

's Fufa officially ended their top-tier on May 20 and crowned leaders Vipers SC as champions. Five rounds were remaining to conclude the season.