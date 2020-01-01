Lyon working on new Memphis contract after he rejected initial offers, president says

Jean-Michel Aulas remains optimistic about the French side's chances of tying the Netherlands star down to a new deal

Memphis Depay has rejected "a number" of contract offers from but the club is not giving up hope of securing him to a new deal, according to president Jean-Michel Aulas.

international Depay joined Lyon from in January 2017 and has been a key player for the side.

After a difficult period in , scoring just twice in 33 Premier League matches, Depay has rediscovered his decisive streak since moving to , netting 43 times from 102 top-flight appearances.

He began the 2019-20 campaign in fine form before a serious knee injury had seemingly ended his season, though the suspension caused by the coronavirus pandemic may yet mean Depay can play a part in Lyon's run-in.

Throughout Depay's time in Lyon he has been a source of transfer speculation and, with a little over a year left on his contract, rumours could intensify when he returns to fitness.

He has already been linked with a return to the Premier League in the near future, while Spanish outfit are the latest side reported to have taken an interest in signing the former star.

Aulas, though, assured the French side's supporters the club will do everything in their power to keep him with Les Gones.

"There is no break [in the relationship]," Aulas said in an interview with the club's official TV station. "We talk to his agents, I chat with him, and we will have the opportunity to meet him.

"We will do everything to evoke an extension. All the authorities in Lyon are in favour of extending his contract.

"We are working on it a lot. I have a lot of exchanges with Memphis, Rudi [Garcia, Lyon's coach] too and Juni [Juninho Pernambucano, Lyon sporting director]. Not daily, but regularly.

"We made him a certain number of proposals, which he did not accept. He was waiting to be able to resume playing. He had imagined being able to play the Euros with Netherlands, then there was this injury. He recovered faster, but for the moment we have not agreed."