'If they want to go to court, let them go' - Lyon welcome to challenge Ligue 1 table ruling, says French Sports Minister

Roxana Maracineanu, Minister of Youth and Sports, also gave her view on plans to start the 2020-21 season in August

The French Sports Minister, Roxana Maracineanu, says and Ligue 2 clubs are welcome to go to court if they have grievances with the end of the French football season.

The French prime minister announced this week that sport would not take place in the country until the end of August, scuppering plans to finish the 2019-20 season behind closed doors.

, who missed out on European qualification for the first time since 1997 as a result of the ruling, have already threatened legal action over damages they claim are worth “several tens of millions of euros.”

The final league table was worked out on a points-per-game basis, though 18 of the 20 teams had played the same number of games anyway.

Leaders and 11th-placed were the only two sides to have played a game fewer. Lyon were seventh, nine points off the European places with 10 games to play.

Meanwhile , who were one point off qualification, have released a statement outlining their reluctant acceptance of what they deem a "brutal" decision.

"If they want to go to court, let them go,” Maracineanu told RMC Sport. “We cannot avoid them, even by law. The sports movement is autonomous.

“This is valid for professional sport and amateur sport alike. In this situation, there are some who are content and some who are dissatisfied.

“What we do is to reinforce the decisions of the federations so that they can change their rules.

"I appeal to everyone's solidarity and responsibility. I appeal to the wealthy and better off that they don't split hairs.

“We must also think of others and society. The world must know how to take its losses.”

The French Professional Football League has confirmed it now plans to begin the 2020-21 season by mid-August at the latest.

Maracineanu says she is optimistic this is a target which can be met, though she warned games would certainly be played behind closed doors.

"We are going to take a little while before seeing competitions where people are in contact - where they run together on a field, pedal together in a peloton,” she warned.

“We will have to be patient, move forward with caution.

"If this goes well… in August there could be competitions held behind closed doors to respect the limit of 5,000 people.”