No bid for Arsenal-linked Aouar & Barcelona haven't made Depay offer, claim Lyon

Juninho was asked about the futures of the star duo following his side's 2-1 loss at Montpellier on Tuesday

sporting director Juninho insisted there have been no offers for Houssem Aouar or target Memphis Depay.

Aouar and Depay are in demand following their exploits for club Lyon, who reached the semi-finals in 2019-20.

Aouar, 22, has been linked with the likes of , , and , while 26-year-old Depay has reportedly agreed to join giants Barca.

Juninho was asked about the star duo following Lyon's 2-1 loss at on Tuesday.

"For now, there is nothing for these players, we have not received anything for Houssem, we have not received anything for Memphis," Juninho said.

Depay, who is in the last year of his contract, has been tipped to reunite with former head coach Ronald Koeman at Barca, but amid talk of a €25 million (£23m/$30m) transfer, Juninho told Telefoot: We have not received anything from Barcelona. Not even a call to ask for the price for Memphis.

"What I have understood, is that if he stays, he will be happy to help us to have a good season. The players who received offers have already left."

Reports claim Barca need to sell a few players to make room for Netherlands star Depay, and Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas tweeted that his counterpart at the Catalan giants, Josep Maria Bartomeu, has told him the club cannot afford to make an offer.

"The president of Barça told me on Sunday that Barca were suffering a lot from the Covid-19 crisis and did not have the possibility of making an offer," he said.

New Barca boss Koeman admitted on Tuesday that his side need to make space for his compatriot, telling Fox Sports: "We will have to sell players first before we can bring players in.

"We're working towards the new season and I think we will go into it with the same group of players that we have now for pre-season."

The Camp Nou side are expected to offload 33-year-old striker Luis Suarez, who had been linked with a move to , while Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal is on the verge of completing a move to Inter worth €500,000 plus add-ons,