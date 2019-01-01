Lukaku demands UEFA action on racist abuse from 'whole stadium' at Slavia Prague

The former Manchester United forward has once again called on the game's governing bodies to enact real change after suffering abuse

Romelu Lukaku has once again called on UEFA to take real action against racism after he claimed to have suffered racial abuse from “the whole stadium” in ’s 3-1 win over Slavia Prague on Wednesday.

Lukaku scored a late goal to put Inter ahead after having a previous effort ruled out by VAR, while strike partner Lautaro Martinez netted twice.

The former forward made a gesture toward the home support as he celebrated his eventually overruled first goal, but assured the Slavia fans went home disappointed and Inter’s hopes of qualification to the knockout stage remain alive.

“I said it last time when I was with the national team,” Lukaku told Esporte Interativo. “UEFA now has to do something about it, because things like this in stadiums is not right.

“Today it happened twice with me and that is not right with people. We are in 2019, there are many players with many different nationalities in their teams.

“When there are people that for me are bad, at the stadium, that’s not a good example for the kids.

“I hope that UEFA now do something about it, because the whole stadium did it when Lautaro scored the first goal, and that’s not good for the people watching this game.”

Lukaku has been targeted for abuse on more than one occasion since making the switch to Inter this season, and has said he believes football is “going backwards” in the fight against racism.

He was at the centre of attention for Slavia’s equalising goal in the first half, as his strike was ruled out before a penalty was given at the other end and converted by Tomas Soucek.

However, his and Lautaro’s late goals meant Slavia are still without a win in Europe this season, while Inter can still qualify for the knockout round.

While are already qualified at the top of Group F, Inter and Dortmund are locked on points with Inter ahead on head-to-head, meaning Antonio Conte’s side need only match Dortmund’s result on the final matchday.

Inter host Barca on December 10, with Dortmund playing Slavia at home on the same night.