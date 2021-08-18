Lukaku confirmed as Chelsea's new No.9 following Abraham's move to Roma

The Belgium international has also revealed that he is ready to feature when the Blues take on Arsenal at Emirates Stadium this weekend

Romelu Lukaku has confirmed that he will be Chelsea's new No.9 following Tammy Abraham's move to Roma.

Lukaku was initially given the No.18 jersey upon his return to Stamford Bridge from Inter last week, but has now inherited Abraham's number following the England striker's permanent move to Stadio Olimpico.

The 28-year-old could take in his first outing in the new shirt when Chelsea take in the short trip to Emirates Stadium to face Arsenal on Sunday, having already been integrated into full training with Thomas Tuchel's squad at the start of the week.

What's been said?

"Can I say it? Yes, I have the No.9. I am happy and fortunate to be in this situation," Lukaku told a press conference.

The Belgian added on the challenge of facing Arsenal in his first game back at Chelsea: "They are rebuilding and, at the end of the day, I just look at my team and focus on what we have.

"It's going to be a tough game but we will prepare ourselves for a battle."

Asked if he is ready to start against the Gunners, Lukaku responded: "I have been training. I did a full pre-season.

"Now I try to improve my team-mates and I am available if the coach wants me to play."

Lukaku reveals advice from Drogba

Lukaku went on to reveal that he has been in contact with former Chelsea team-mate Didier Drogba, who has urged him to keep striving for improvement after his impressive two-year spell in Serie A with Inter.

"He was really happy about the improvements I made in the last couple of seasons," the striker said of his conversations with the Blues legend. "But he says there is always more work to be done, it's all about improvement week in, week out.

"Now I get the chance to join a team that's very hungry and very ambitious. It's good to be back. You are fighting to achieve your dreams. I'm here now and I can't wait to be on the field. It's time to get down to business and let my performance do the talking."

Lukaku's Premier League record

Lukaku only made 10 Premier League appearances in his first spell at Chelsea, failing to score a goal, but did manage to hit 17 in 35 outings on loan at West Brom before joining Everton in 2014.

The former Inter star scored 68 goals in 141 outings for the Toffees, attracting interest from Manchester United in the process, and he eventually moved to Old Trafford for £74 million in the summer of 2017.

Lukaku played in 66 Premier League games for the Red Devils, and found the net on 28 occasions before being shipped off to Inter.

