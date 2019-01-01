Lukaku, Alexis, Rashford & Martial not a good enough unit for Man Utd - Scholes

The former Red Devils midfielder believes attacking reinforcements are required at Old Trafford, along with another centre-half and a right-back

have been offered transfer advice by Paul Scholes, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told his current crop of attacking talent is not good enough.

The Red Devils boast plenty of international forwards on their books, but questions have been asked of all of those required to provide a spark in the final third.

Alexis Sanchez has flopped since arriving at Old Trafford, Anthony Martial has lacked consistency, confusion surrounds Marcus Rashford’s best position and Romelu Lukaku is being linked with a move elsewhere.

Scholes concedes that United need better and more suitable options to lead the line, while reinforcements are also required at the centre and on the right of a leaky back four.

The Red Devils legend told Premier League Productions: “I think it’s a confusing club and a confusing squad of players at the minute.

“I always think at Man Utd and at big clubs, you’re only as good as your centre-forwards are and your attacking players. I’m not sure whether these attacking players are good enough.

“We talk about potential with Martial, Rashford, but you’re getting to a point now where it’s not potential, you have to start producing week in, week out.

“Lukaku, I’m not sure if he’s a top-class centre-forward that’s going to score you 30 goals to win you a league. There’s confusion with the forwards.

“When I played we had four centre-forwards, who were brilliant, and they were centre-forwards.

“You look now and you’ve got Lukaku, who’s definitely a centre-forward, but then you’ve got Martial, Rashford, Sanchez. Are they centre-forwards? Are they wide players?

“There’s confusion all over the pitch. A lack of identity.

“If [Victor] Lindelof can get a tough and aggressive defender next to him, I think they’ll be okay.

Article continues below

“They definitely need a right-back. Ashley Young has done well, converted from a winger. He’s struggled in the last few weeks but mainly he’s been alright over the last few years.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that summer transfer plans are in the process of being pieced together at Old Trafford.

He is expected to spend big reshaping a squad inherited from Jose Mourinho, but failure to qualify for the could make life difficult for United and force up asking prices in a competitive market.