Lukaku agent confirms Man Utd star set for Inter medical

The Belgian is headed to Milan to round out a deal with the Serie A side, with his agent confirming their plans on social media

Romelu Lukaku's agent has confirmed that he and the forward are on their way to Milan.

Federico Pastorello, the Belgian's agent,​ posted an image Instagram of he and the striker on a plane.

The caption of the post reads: "Ready to take off .... direction Milan 🇮🇹 !!! ... we are coming."

